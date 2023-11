On Wednesday, November 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in the Odesa Region regarding the protection of the region.

Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are working in the Odesa Region. We started with military reports and a meeting on the protection of the region. Many important issues. The operational situation and the conduct of hostilities within the scope of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group. The situation in the Black Sea, mine countermeasures and guaranteeing the safety of the "grain corridor". Work of the air defense of the Odesa Region, covering Odesa from the air, the infrastructure of the "grain corridor" and our brigades," he wrote.

During his working trip, Zelenskyy also talked with the soldiers defending the South of Ukraine and presented them with state awards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine's air defense capabilities are constantly increasing.