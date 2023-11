Capabilities of our air defense increasing, not everything can be told publicly - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is constantly becoming stronger and the country's air defense capabilities are constantly increasing.

He said this in an evening video message on November 16.

"The geography of our cooperation for the sake of an air shield for Ukraine is very wide. Not everything can be told publicly now. But what is absolutely certain is that Ukraine is constantly getting stronger. The capabilities of our air defense are increasing.

Of course, this is still not one hundred percent protection. There is a lot of work ahead. Cities like Kharkiv, regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia need more systems, more security. This is the task of all our diplomats, of our entire state," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked the pilots and engineers of the Air Force of Ukraine, anti-aircraft units and soldiers of mobile fire groups. The President emphasized that every time they have a result, it is a result for the entire state, as it means salvation "for our people, for our cities, for the Ukrainian infrastructure."

President Zelenskyy also thanked everyone in the world who is helping.

