War in Ukraine disappearing from public view - and this is fatal - German Foreign Minister Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is concerned that the attention to the russian war against Ukraine is decreasing in the world.

The German Foreign Ministry has cited Baerbock’s statement.

"Now attention to Ukraine is disappearing from the public eye - this is fatal," she stressed.

According to the Minister, the russian federation continues to purposefully attack the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, so it is necessary to "work to ensure that the winter protective shield of Ukraine is strong."

Baerbock also noted that the future of Ukraine is in the EU and NATO. That is why it is necessary to do everything possible to support it along the way.

She believes that the NATO-Ukraine Council will bring the country closer to membership in the Alliance.

"NATO standards, the planning of forces and means and the reform of the armed forces are central to this process. To this end, Germany will invest an additional EUR 11.5 million in the Ukraine-NATO Trust Fund," the German Foreign Minister added.

Recall that Ukraine will receive another Patriot system from Germany for the winter.

Meanwhile, Germany has extended temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2025.