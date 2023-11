The russians are trying to disrupt the Black Sea humanitarian corridor by remote mining of the water area.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the President’s Office informs that the corresponding report was made by the commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Neizhpapa during the meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the military command in the region as part of a working trip to the Odesa Region.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy also heard the report of the commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Neizhpapa on the current situation in the Black Sea, russian attempts to disrupt free navigation, in particular by remote mining of the water area. The steps of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to implement mine countermeasures and ensure the safety of the "grain corridor" were discussed,” the statement said.

Zelenskyy also heard the report of the commander of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group Andrii Hnatov on the general operational situation and warfare within the area of responsibility, the interaction with the Air Force and the work of mobile firing groups, positive experience in their use and proposals to improve efficiency were discussed in detail.

The commander of the South Air Command Dmytro Karpenko informed the President about the operation of the Odesa air defense system, the air cover of the regional center, the infrastructure of the "grain corridor" and the brigades conducting hostilities within the Odesa Operational and Strategic Troops Group.

The interlocutors discussed the potential to improve the efficiency of the air defense system due to the upcoming arrival of Western air defense systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Wednesday, November 29, held a meeting in the Odesa Region on the protection of the region.

On November 24, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced that 153 ships with more than 5.6 million tons of grain and other cargo had already passed through the Ukrainian humanitarian corridor of the Black Sea.