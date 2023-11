Due to bad weather, 368 settlements remain without electricity.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Weather conditions have worsened again in Ukraine. Due to strong gusty wind and rain, new power outages occurred in the Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Cherkasy Regions. Work is ongoing to survey the network and eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. As of this morning, 368 settlements have been cut off due to the bad weather," the message says.

In addition, due to hostilities and technological violations, 444 settlements remain without electricity.

"Due to the weather conditions in the Odesa Region, 228 settlements - 54,100 consumers have been cut off. Power engineering teams are working in emergency mode. In the Mykolayiv Region, 14 settlements - 14,600 consumers have been restored to power this morning. In the region, due to bad weather, power has been completely or partially cut off in 32 settlements (7,600 consumers). In the Poltava Region, 27 settlements (6,700 consumers) were disconnected due to worsening weather conditions. A storm warning was issued," the message reads.

It is noted that electricity generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

The use of scheduled shutdowns of household consumers is not foreseen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 28, 559 settlements were left without electricity due to bad weather.