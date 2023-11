Due to bad weather, 559 settlements remain without electricity.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Ukraine, work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather continues. Due to difficult weather conditions, 599 settlements remain without power. 210 emergency recovery teams and more than 230 pieces of equipment were involved in the restoration work in the morning. The situation in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson Regions remains difficult due to bad weather," the message reads.

In addition, due to hostilities and technological violations, 443 settlements remain without electricity.

"As of this morning, 148 settlements in the Mykolaiv Region - 73,400 consumers have been restored. In the region, 118 settlements (20,600 consumers) have been completely or partially cut off due to bad weather. Emergency and recovery teams are working in an intensified mode. In the Odesa Region, blizzards left 312 settlements without power - 95,600 consumers. 112 teams of power engineers, 121 units of equipment are working in emergency mode," the message reads.

Due to difficult weather conditions, 30 settlements remain without power in the Sumy Region, 34 settlements in the Kherson Region.

It is noted that the situation in the power system is stable and under control.

The generation of electricity is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, the use of planned shutdowns of household consumers is not foreseen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 27, 1,638 settlements in 17 regions were left without electricity due to gale-force winds and blizzards.