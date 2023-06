The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), a network that includes 42 system operators from 35 countries, has increased the capacity of interstate interconnectors for importing electricity to Ukraine and Moldova from 1,050 MW to 1,200 MW.

This follows from a statement by the national energy company Ukrenergo posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The notification recalls that ENTSO-E decided on the gradual expansion of capacity for the import/export of electricity on June 7, 2022.

Commercial electricity exchanges with Europe began on June 30.

At the same time, on April 18, ENTSO-E increased the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine/Moldova to 1,050 MW.

The technical possibility for export from Ukraine/Moldova to Europe is 400 MW.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine hopes to increase the volume of electricity imports from the European Union to 2 GW.