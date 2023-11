During October-November 2023, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine introduced four more North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standards, including air and space operations.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the recently introduced NATO standards:

"Education and training for conducting operations in an urbanized environment" (implementation of standardized training during preparation for conducting hostilities in large populated areas);

"Tactics, methods and procedures of NATO airborne operations" (providing commanders and their staffs with guidance on the planning, coordination and execution of airborne operations);

"Conducting ground tactical actions" (providing management with planning and implementation of measures and tasks to stabilize the situation that may arise within the framework of any operation and within the scope of any campaign);

"Air and Space Operations" (refers to joint doctrine on the basis of which standard procedures can be formulated for the application of capabilities for actions in aerospace during joint operations).

It is noted that currently 280 NATO standards have been implemented in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 174 - within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO partnership goals (priority NATO standards); 106 - so-called "initiative" implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals.

In total, there are 1,135 standards in the Alliance - that is, a quarter of the total number (24.6%) has already been implemented in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Ministry of Defense announced that more than 12,000 servicemen and teachers had undergone training and advanced training within the framework of the NATO program.