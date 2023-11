Ukraine is increasing the intensity of joint work with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP). More than 12,000 military personnel and teachers have already undergone training and advanced training within the framework of this program.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, announced this on his Facebook page.

The training of servicemen at the courses of commanders and instructors of sergeant ranks is also ongoing. It is noted that a number of basic documents on changes in higher military education have been developed with the assistance of DEEP. In particular, the Roadmap for improving language training in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as well as the Concept of transformation of the military education system.

"We will need the help of foreign advisers, NATO experts, and the DEEP Program to implement the planned ambitious plans. For this purpose, this year, the Vision of the system of "patronage" of NATO member states over military educational institutions in the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was developed," Pavliuk said.

He added that the main task is the integration of the military education system of Ukraine into the European military-educational space by implementing the architecture of comprehensive training.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, meanwhile, in October, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reported that Ukrainian pilots had begun training on F-16 fighter jets in Arizona.

The Air Force of the AFU hopes that the first F-16 fighters will appear in Ukraine in the spring of 2024.