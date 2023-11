Despite constant shelling, border guards entered the territory of the Budarky car checkpoint in the Kharkiv Region, located directly on the state border, and raised the Ukrainian flag.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service.

"Border guards of the Guard of Offensive brigade Steel Border, despite constant shelling, entered the territory of the automobile checkpoint Budarky, in the Kharkiv Region, and raised the blue and yellow banner on the highest tower in the vicinity," the message says.

It is noted that this checkpoint is located directly on the state border and has not worked since the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state of the russian federation in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, the russian invaders did not abandon their intentions to occupy Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, now they want to reach the borders of the village of Senkivka. Despite the losses, the enemy has stepped up, but it has no strategic success.