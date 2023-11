"Scythian Gold" from Crimea, which was exhibited in 2014 in the Pierson Museum in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), after almost 10 years of trials, returned to Ukraine.

This was announced by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Treasures of Crimea returned to Ukraine from the Netherlands! After almost 10 years of trials, artifacts from four museums of Crimea, which were presented at the exhibition "Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea" in Amsterdam, returned to Ukraine. The Allard Pierson Museum handed them over to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. That's where they will be stored until the de-occupation of Crimea," the message reads.

It is noted that the Pierson Museum refused the payment determined by the court in its favor, in November the objects from the Crimean museums passed an independent inspection, then the artifacts were transported to Kyiv.

Currently, experts are examining the condition of these things. We are talking about 565 items, in particular, antique sculptures, Scythian and Sarmatian jewelry, Chinese lacquer caskets, which are 2,000 years old.

"During the legal disputes, our museum was designated as a storage place for the collections of Crimean museums. This means that the museum will make every effort to preserve them and ensure that citizens and guests of Ukraine can see them," said the director general of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, Fedir Androshchuk.

Androshchuk noted that since the collection has gained international political resonance, its condition and further fate will be under the close attention of the world from now on, this places responsibility on all those who were behind the political decision to return the collection to warring Ukraine.

"They should provide it with unprecedented protection, as well as appropriate economic support for the National Museum of the History of Ukraine," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands confirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal of Amsterdam, adopted in October 2021, to return to Ukraine the "Scythian Gold", which was exhibited in 2014 in the Pierson Museum in Amsterdam.