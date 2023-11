Member of Parliament Serhii Labaziuk, who is suspected of bribing the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction Mustafa Nayyem and Vice Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, was released from the pre-trial detention center after paying a bail of UAH 40 million.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

In the morning, the court took him into custody with the alternative of leaving the pretrial detention center on bail in the amount of UAH 40.2 million.

During the day, bail was posted and he was released.

"He made a bail," the interlocutor said.

They put an electronic bracelet on him and took away his foreign passports, including diplomatic ones.

At the same time, the sources do not specify who exactly paid the multimillion-hryvnia bail for the MP.

Labaziuk handed over USD 150,000 in bribes to the head of the State Agency for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Mustafa Nayyem, and the relevant Vice Prime Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, in a Chinese box.

Labaziuk gave USD 150,000 in bribe for his company's contract to repair the bridge.