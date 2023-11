The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested Member of Parliament Serhii Labaziuk on suspicion of giving a USD 150,000 bribe to Mustafa Nayyem, the head of the State Infrastructure Restoration Agency, and to Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Vice Prime Minister, but set a bail of UAH 40 million as an alternative.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency from the court.

"Apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to Labaziuk. Take him into custody in the courtroom. The term of the preventive measure is until January 21. Set him a bail of UAH 40.2 million," the judge said.

Also, in the event of paying a bail, Labaziuk must hand over his foreign passports and wear an electronic bracelet.

In addition, he will be forbidden to communicate with Kubrakov and Nayyem.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Labaziuk, who was "caught" giving a bribe, traveled abroad 16 times since the beginning of the invasion of the russian federation.

Serhii Labaziuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the For the Future party, handed over USD 150,000 in bribes to the head of the State Agency for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Mustafa Nayyem, and the relevant Vice Prime Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, in a Chinese box.

Labaziuk gave USD 150,000 in bribe for his company's contract to repair the bridge.