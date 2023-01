It All Started In 2016. Budanov Said That He Survived 10 Attempts On Himself

The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, survived no less than 10 attempts on himself, which forced him to lead a cautious and non-public lifestyle.

He told about this in an interview with The Washington Post.

According to him, the assassination attempts began in 2016. Then a lieutenant colonel of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) died in occupied Crimea. The Russian Federation blamed "Ukrainian saboteurs" for this and linked the murder to Budanov. The head of the Defense Intelligence does not say whether he was really involved in the death of the Russian.

"Something happened," he said in an interview.

After that, attempts on Budanov's life began. In 2019, a bomb was planted under his car, but it was detonated in time. In total, there were 10 such attempts.

This forced the head of the Defense Intelligence to lead a careful personal life. As the publication writes, Budanov is usually in his office and rarely appears in public.

WP is assuming that in order to avoid eavesdropping, classical music is played in Budanov's office around the clock.

We will remind you that Budanov believes that Ukraine should do everything to de-occupy the illegally annexed Crimea by Russia by the summer of 2023.