Ombudsman Lubinets calls on Polish Ombudsman Wiacek to ensure observance of rights and freedoms of Ukrainian

The Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has called on the Commissioner for Human Rights of Poland Marcin Wiacek to ensure the observance of the rights and freedoms of Ukrainian truck drivers stuck on the Polish border due to the blockade.

Lubinets announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I sent a letter to the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Poland Professor Marcin Wiacek with a request to ensure the observance of the rights and freedoms of drivers who transport goods by road, including those necessary to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine," he wrote.

He noted that according to the applicants, the places where drivers are not adapted for life, there is no access to drinking water and food, which leads to a violation of the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution of Ukraine. Lubinets stressed that it is already known about two deaths of Ukrainian drivers who were in line.

He also approached Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about resolving the situation at the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to the death of the second driver, Ukraine with a note required Poland to unlock traffic at the border.

On November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.