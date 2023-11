Due to the death of the second driver, Ukraine has turned with an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as to the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the Polish administration with a demand for the urgent unlocking of the border, since this blockade poses real threats to the life and health of people.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to the death, unfortunately, of the second Ukrainian driver who drove a Ukrainian truck, and was in line caused by the strike of Polish carriers before the Korczowa checkpoint, the embassy urgently turned with another official note to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demanding to unlock the movement of cargo vehicles. Relevant signals have also been brought to the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the Polish administration," he wrote.

Zvarych notes that the restriction of cargo traffic by Polish protesters poses a threat to the life and health of people, causes a significant threat to safety and traffic on public roads, and therefore, in accordance with the norms of the Law of Poland "On Assembly" gives direct grounds for the dissolution of the strike by the representative of the local government body that issued the permit for its holding.

"We call on the Polish authorities to take decisive actions to unblock the movement and not to allow Ukrainian, Polish and foreign truck drivers to idle in multi-kilometer queues without the necessary conditions - become hostages to the actions of protest organizers," the ambassador said.

He noted that everyone has the right to protest and defend their position, but this time the chosen form, time and duration of the meeting, in difficult weather conditions, poses a real threat to life and health, as well as to the safety of people, which is why it is extremely important to preserve human lives, stop blocking the movement of vehicles and give drivers the opportunity to return home unhindered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport. The blocking is extended in three directions: these are the checkpoints Yahodyn - Dorohusk, Krakivets - Korczowa and Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne.

On November 23, it became known that another Ukrainian driver died in Poland at a parking lot near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint. This is the second fatality since the start of the strike by Polish carriers.