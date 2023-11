The leaders of the occupation administrations of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine received the task of the kremlin to bring the level of forced passport issuance to the population to at least 85%. Thus, the aggressor state is preparing to hold the so-called "putin’s elections" next year.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has stated this in a message on Tuesday, November 28.

According to intelligence, in November, the deputy head of the administration of the russian dictator Sergey Kiriyenko held a closed meeting in the kremlin with the leaders of the russian regions and the occupying leaders of moscow in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He announced directives to strengthen preparations for the so-called "electoral process."

According to the kremlin, voters should receive social assistance from local budgets, propagandists are ordered to strengthen the broadcast of "positive news" about the alleged "improvement" of the russian economy, "stability" of the ruble and "improvement" of people's living standards.

The leaders of the russian occupation administrations were tasked with bringing the level of forced passport issuance in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to at least 85%, the Defense Intelligence notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 20, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that the presidential election in the aggressor state of russia will finally unleash the hands of russian dictator vladimir putin.

On November 22, the National Resistance Center reported that the leadership of the aggressor country of russia did not expect so many who wanted to study in Ukrainian among the inhabitants of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

In October, russia admitted that it did not intend to restore part of the settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which were destroyed as a result of a full-scale invasion of the russian federation.