President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on the state budget for 2024.

This is evidenced by the data of the bill on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Revenues of the state budget for next year are provided at the level of UAH 1.768 trillion, expenses - UAH 3.35 trillion.

The state budget deficit is UAH 1.57 trillion.

External borrowing is USD 41 billion.

The forecast for real GDP is 4.6%, the forecast for inflation is 9.7%.

Assumptions about the hryvnia exchange rate make an average of 40.7 UAH/USD per year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2024, which, in particular, provides for an increase in the minimum wage and its establishment from January 1 in the amount of UAH 7,100, in the hourly amount - UAH 42.6, and from April 1 - UAH 8,000 and UAH 48, respectively.