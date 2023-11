Due to gale-force winds and blizzards, 1,638 settlements in 17 regions remain without electricity.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the most difficult situation remains in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv Regions.

Due to strong wind and blizzards in the Odesa Region, 396 settlements were cut off, the Izmail and Odesa districts were the most affected.

In the Poltava Region, rain, wet snow and wind caused power outages in 105 settlements.

In the Mykolayiv Region, 219 settlements were completely or partially cut off due to bad weather.

"As of this morning, 137 settlements in the Kyiv Region have been de-energized. All crews are focused on emergency restoration work. It is planned to connect consumers by the end of the day. Also, 1,110 kW line, which was damaged due to weather conditions (without de-energization), was taken out for emergency repair," the message says.

Due to bad weather, 83 settlements in the Kirovohrad Region, 109 settlements in the Cherkasy Region, 228 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, 72 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region, 76 settlements in the Sumy Region, 56 settlements in the Chernihiv Region, in the Khmelnytskyi Region - 27 settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of November 27, 2,019 settlements in 16 regions were cut off due to bad weather.