Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action will contribute an additional EUR 54.3 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The funds will be provided within the framework of the expansion of the German-Ukrainian partnership for the purchase of energy equipment necessary for the restoration and repair of Ukrainian energy facilities. We will remind you that Germany has already made the largest contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund - EUR 129.5 million," the messages says.

Also, according to the report, an additional EUR 20 million were provided within the framework of the German-Ukrainian partnership to finance the purchase and supply of technical equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany is the largest donor to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the German side's contributions amount to more than EUR 100 million.