The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed to transfer funds from the United24 platform, created to collect donations in support of Ukraine, military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations whose units conduct military operations on the line of combat contact, in the amount not exceeding UAH 10 million per calendar year for one military unit.

This is stated in resolution No. 1249 of November 27, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Funds from a special account for raising funds in support of the Armed Forces, in agreement with the Ministry of Defense, can be transferred to military units of the Armed Forces, other military formations whose units are conducted by military (combat) operations on the line of contact, in the amount not exceeding UAH 10,000 per calendar year for one military unit, and used by the specified military units to meet priority needs," the resolution says.

Military units that received funds from a special account to raise funds in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should inform the chief manager of the budget funds, in whose network they are included, about the receipt and use of such funds.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers excluded from Resolution No. 472 of April 19, 2022 on the procedure for using accounts to attract voluntary contributions (charitable donations) in support of Ukraine United24 a clarification that funds from a special account in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are used to purchase uniforms, clothes, protective equipment and first aid kits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by decree of May 17, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to create a United24 platform for collecting donations and informing about the situation in Ukraine.

Over a year, more than USD 325 million was received through the fundraising platform United24 to help Ukraine.