Despite a strong storm raging in the Black Sea, the russians put the frigate Admiral Makarov on combat duty, which is a carrier of Kalibr-type missiles, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine reported.

It was noted there that it can carry up to eight Kalibr-type missiles, which means that "the level of missile danger is increased."

"Be attentive to the signals of air alerts. Promptly take shelter in the event of danger," the Defense Forces urged.

It should be noted that from November 26, Crimea, temporarily occupied by the russians, was covered by severe bad weather. The media said that the storm in the Black Sea is the strongest in the last 100 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of Monday, November 27, 2,019 settlements in 16 regions were cut off due to bad weather. The most difficult situation is in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv Regions.

Meanwhile, in the Black Sea, a storm washed a dry cargo aground. The ship was with a cargo of barley for Egypt in the seaport of Taman. There are 21 crew members on board, citizens of Syria, India and Egypt. Wind and waves tore the ship from its anchors on the evening of November 26, and it drifted toward the shore until it ran aground. Currently, the ship is aground in the immediate vicinity of the shore. Specialists are developing an emergency rescue operation plan.