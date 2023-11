Due to bad weather, 2,019 settlements in 16 regions were cut off.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bad weather is raging in the country. Due to strong winds, snow, blizzards, 16 regions are affected. The most difficult situation is in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv Regions. Also due to bad weather, blackouts are recorded in the Kirovohrad, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi Regions," the message reads.

According to the report, Izmail and Odesa districts were the most affected in the Odesa Region.

"In general, as of this morning, 349 settlements remain without power. Also, four lines of the 330 kV of the operator of the transmission system Ukrenergo national energy company remain disconnected in the region. Emergency work is ongoing. In total, more than 148,000 consumers are disconnected. In the the Mykolaiv Region, more than 88,000 household consumers are without power and more than 6,000 legal ones. These are 266 settlements. The most difficult situation is in Mykolaiv, Snihurivka, and Veselynove," the message reads.

More than 40,000 consumers in more than 220 settlements were cut off in the Kyiv Region.

"In Kyiv at this time, all consumers have electricity. The situation is currently under control. According to forecasters, strong gusts of wind, significant snow, drifts, ice on the roads are predicted in Kyiv and the region. In Ukraine, strong wind and snow are forecast in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kyiv Regions. This may complicate the work of emergency teams," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, November 27, it will snow in the afternoon in most of the northern and central regions; heavy, in some places very heavy snow, snowdrifts and blizzards are expected at night.