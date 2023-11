Kolomoiskyi loses his share in Ukrainian gas production company - it went to Great Britain

The share of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi in the JKX Oil & Gas plc company (Great Britain), which is engaged in oil and gas production in Ukraine, became the state property of Great Britain.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The company has received confirmation from the registrar of corporate affairs in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) that Eclairs Group Limited (EGL) was struck off the register on November 1, 2022, and dissolved under the BVI Act of July 4, 2023. Prior to the liquidation, EGL was the principal a shareholder of the company with a stake of 32.66% in the issued share capital of the company. The company has received advice from BVI lawyers, which confirms that in accordance with Article 220 of the BVI Law "On Business Companies" of 2004, the JKX shares previously owned by EGL have now been transferred to the property of the Crown," the message reads.

Thus, according to the notice, EGL will be removed from the register of shareholders of the company, and Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who previously owned JKX shares, will be removed from the register of shareholders.

"Kolomoiskyi, who previously had indirect control over EGL, will be removed from the company's shareholder register on the basis that he no longer has any direct or indirect interest in the company," the statement said.

According to the report, JKX Oil & Gas is in the process of applying to the relevant authorities and making changes to the register of shareholders.

The interlocutor of NV Business, who is familiar with the company's activities, specified that Kolomoiskyi's share actually became the state property of Great Britain, because the British Virgin Islands are part of it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal partially satisfied the appeal of the defense attorneys of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi and reduced the amount of bail to UAH 3 billion.

On September 2, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Kolomoiskyi.

Kolomoiskyi is suspected of fraud and money laundering.

The main asset of JKX Oil & Gas in Ukraine is Poltava Petroleum Company, which mines hydrocarbons at the Hnativske, Molchanivske, Novo-Mykolaivske, Rudenkivske, Zaplavske, Yelizavetivske Chervonoyarske, and Skhidne deposits in Poltava region.

In 2021, the Poltava Petroleum Company produced 196.9 million cubic meters of gas and 41,700 tons of oil and condensate.