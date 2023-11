The Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking in the Kherson Region and in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, Ukrainian troops have successes with taking a number of Russian positions.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for November 23 and 24.

In particular, Ukrainian forces continue to expand the Kherson bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper. Positions near the village of Krynky constantly change hands. There are very intense battles on this section of the front: terrorists involved units of the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade (Black Sea Fleet) and 144th Motorized Rifle Brigade (of the 40th Army Corps of the newly formed 18th Combined Arms Army). Despite pressure from the russians, Ukrainian troops maintain a presence on the bridgehead and gradually expand the controlled territory.

On November 23 and 24, russian troops continued offensive operations at the lines of Kupiansk, Svatove, Kreminna, but did not achieve confirmed successes. But Ukrainian forces, operating along this line, had some successes and progress. The russians complain that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to regain some of the previously lost positions, battles are now taking place in the area of ​ ​ Torske and the Serebrianske forestry.

On the Bakhmut axis, russian terrorists had confirmed successes north of the village of Klishchiivka. Other statements by russians regarding successes and advances have no confirmation. The Ukrainian military in this direction characterizes the course of hostilities as "static, trench warfare."

On the Avdiivka axis, russian troops attacked without success on November 23 and 24. The russian "milbloggers" declared a large number of "successes" and "advances," but they did not provide any visual and geolocation confirmation of this information. Just as controversial are the claims of terrorists about the alleged control of 80% to 95% of the industrial zone near the city.

Ukrainian troops maintain defenses around Avdiivka. Russians complain about the powerful Ukrainian air defense in the area. The head of Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash said that the russians cannot use a lot of equipment due to weather conditions.

In the Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukrainian forces continue offensive actions in the Robotyne area, have successes, and there is a confirmed advance southwest of Robotyne. At the same time, russian terrorists had little success southwest of Novopokrovka. In general, both sides in this direction are now conducting counter-offensive operations.

On the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian forces are in defense. During November 23 and 24, russian troops tried to conduct offensive operations, but they were unsuccessful. Later, the two sides exchanged a series of unsuccessful counterattacks that did not change the situation. Russian sources say that the russian army allegedly has a firing advantage over the Armed Forces in this section of the front - however, the Armed Forces sits in deep defense.