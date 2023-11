Two power units at thermal power plants (TPPs) have been taken out for emergency repairs, while a power unit of one of the TPPs with an operating capacity of 100 MW has been removed from planned long-term repair.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Two units of the TPP went into emergency repair. However, this will not affect the general situation with electricity production. It is sufficient for consumers and industry, and the energy system is balanced," the message says.

It is noted that there is no shortage of electricity in the power system.

"Consumer restrictions are not applied in any of the regions. Power outages are recorded due to bad weather, hostilities, or technological violations. In total, as of this morning, for these reasons, more than 2,500,000 settlements remained without power. Also, yesterday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Ukrenergo system operator transferred surplus electricity to Poland in the total amount of 120 MWh," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine will inspect TPPs due to the emergency repair of power units.