Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko instructed the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine to conduct an operational inspection of the condition of thermal generation power units, which were urgently and unscheduledly taken out for emergency repair on November 22.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on November 22, 7 power units of heat generation immediately went into emergency repair (six units are under the management of the DTEK Energy company and one - of the Centrenergo company).

Due to this, a temporary minor (less than 1% of the daily consumption) shortage of electricity occurred in the power system during the peak hours of consumption in the evening.

"It was covered at the expense of imported electric energy (provision of emergency assistance by neighboring operators of Poland, Romania and Slovakia), the use of which does not indicate a critical situation in the energy system. After all, over the last period, Ukraine has also repeatedly provided emergency assistance to neighboring countries, in particular, transferred surplus electricity to Poland. It is worth noting that 4 power units of the TPPs were connected to the power system yesterday evening. Therefore, more than 700 MW of capacity was added," the message reads.

It is noted that no restrictions on electricity consumers and, accordingly, blackouts were not foreseen and are not planned.

