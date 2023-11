Due to strike on Polish border, Ukrainian economy already suffered losses of EUR 400 million - Federation of

According to the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, the losses suffered by the Ukrainian economy due to the blocking of borders by Polish strikers today amount to more than EUR 400 million.

Such data during a briefing in the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform was voiced by Vice President of the Association of International Road Carriers Volodymyr Balin, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation is really critical. I am not ready to say how other industries are suffering, although according to the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, today our economy has lost more than EUR 400 million. We record the losses of our carriers based on the lost yield - EUR 350 per downtime, per day," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the average daily losses of companies - members of the European Business Association due to a strike on the Polish border amount to UAH 1 million.

On November 6, Polish carriers launched a strike on the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.