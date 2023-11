The project to build an underwater tunnel from the aggressor state of russia to the temporarily occupied Crimea does not look viable. It is also impossible to hide the implementation of such large-scale projects.

The spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this on the air of the nationwide telethon.

According to Pletenchuk, russia is not able to hide the construction of a tunnel to the Crimea, if such intentions were really discussed with the Chinese side. Other such projects require significant funding, said a spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Of course, it is impossible to hide such large-scale projects. To do this, even satellite images are not needed. Therefore, regardless of whether the situation is true or planned, it is impossible to hide it," Pletenchuk said.

A Navy spokesman also noted that even in developed countries it would take many years to build such a tunnel: "It is impossible to verify this information, but the project itself does not look viable," said Pletenchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 24, The Washington Post said that russian and Chinese businessmen held secret negotiations on the construction of an underwater tunnel that would connect the aggressor state of russia with the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On November 24, the ministry of defense of the russian federation said that 13 drones were allegedly shot down over occupied Crimea.

Also on November 24, the russians announced the alleged destruction of the Ukrainian Neptune missile in the sky over occupied Sevastopol.