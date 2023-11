Enemy lost over 1,000 occupiers per day, 11 tanks and 16 AFVs. General Staff reports losses of russia

The russian occupiers over the past day lost 1,070 people, the total losses of enemy personnel since the beginning of the large-scale war made 324,830. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 11 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles and 23 artillery systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 11/26/23 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 324,830 (+ 1,070) people,

tanks ‒ 5,513 (+ 11) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 10,279 (+ 16) units,

artillery systems - 7,874 (+ 23) units,

MLRS - 907 (+ 2) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 597 (+ 1) units,

aircraft - 323 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 5,901 (+ 93),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,565 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 22 (+ 0) units,

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 10,288 (+ 29) units,

special equipment ‒ 1113 (+ 1).

The data is being clarified.

Also, according to the General Staff, last day the russian occupiers attacked on six axes: Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia. In particular, the enemy does not give up trying to surround Avdiivka with the support of aviation. On the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 russian attacks and inflicted significant losses on them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian invaders did not abandon their intentions to occupy Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, now they want to reach the borders of the village of Senkivka. Despite the losses, the enemy has stepped up, but it has no strategic success.