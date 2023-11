Due to the attack on the Starobesheve TPP of the Donetsk Region on the night of November 26, part of the settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region was de-energized.

The so-called chairman of the DPR Denis Pushilin and AteoBreaking announced this on Telegram.

Thus, the occupier claims that at night, due to the massive attacks on a part of the Donetsk Region seized by the enemy, not all targets were destroyed and damage was recorded, as a result of which part of the territory was de-energized.

He claims that as a result, a number of boiler houses do not supply heat, emergency crews work.

As of the morning, according to Pushilin, energy staff has already restored electricity in a number of settlements, work is ongoing.

According to AteoBreaking, at night there were hits to the Starobesheve TPP of the Donetsk Region. It is indicated that half of Mariupol, Donetsk, Yenakiyeve and Horlivka without electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russians announced a drone attack on russia on the night of November 26, as well as in the morning. In particular, the ministry of defense of the russian federation writes about the alleged destruction of 20 UAVs. The mayor of moscow claims that some flew to the capital.

In the Tula Region, 2 drones were shot down. In particular, the governor claims that one of them crashed into an apartment building in Tula. The media write that a 44-year-old man had a shard of glass in his leg, and two more women also received cuts.