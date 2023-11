Air defense forces destroy 8 out of 9 enemy Shaheds at night

On the night of November 26, the air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 8 out of 9 UAVs of the Shahed type launched by the enemy.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, this night, the russian occupiers attacked from the south-eastern direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia) with 9 Shahed-type attack aircraft.

"As a result of combat work by the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 8 Shahed-131/136 enemy drones were destroyed. Let's hold the sky!" said the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the operational update of the General Staff for the previous day, the russian occupiers launched an air strike against Ukraine, using 87 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All enemy drones were destroyed.

Recall that on Saturday, November 25, emergency blackouts were introduced in Kyiv due to a massive drone attack by the russian federation.