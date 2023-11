The war in Ukraine continues, and this creates additional risks for a number of regions of the country. Employees of a nuclear power plant (NPP) showed how they train to respond to the complete de-energization of the southern regions of the country.

This is reported by Suspilne.

It is noted that training takes place twice a year. Various scenarios are being worked out at NPPs in case of critical situations, the risk of which is now increased.

The head of the shift of the turbine workshop Kostiantyn Kucherenko noted that now there are two cycles of training - autumn and spring. They last about two weeks.

"Every time the theme changes. We must go from irregular events to a normal situation - from an emergency to normal operation. During the test, we transfer information to the head of the block shift, which equipment works, which does not, the operation of which can still be restored. After all, he makes decisions, we help," the message says.

Classes of NPP employees are held in a special training room. The personnel who are only preparing for work on the block shield also trains there. That is, full-fledged training takes place.

"In fact, here operators are made of them," the head of the turbine shop shift added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, the Ministry of Energy said that 4 power units of thermal power plants came out of emergency repairs.