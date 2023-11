4 power units of thermal power plants (TPP) came out of emergency repairs.

This was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Air temperatures are decreasing, and therefore electricity consumption is increasing. The maximum load was recorded yesterday at 5:30 p.m. All power generation is making maximum efforts to cover the needs of consumers and industry. 9 nuclear units are working. Also, 4 units of TPPs in different regions came out of short-term repairs yesterday during the day. There are three units of thermal generation equipment in reserve," the message reads.

According to the report, the total increase in heat generation per day is more than 700 MW.

"As of this morning, the power system is balanced. The situation is under control. In the evening peak of consumption, there is a possibility of attracting imported electricity to cover a possible shortage," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, 5 power units of TPPs were taken out for emergency repairs.