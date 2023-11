The serial killer and cannibal Denis Gorin from the city of Aniva, Sakhalin Oblast of the aggressor state of the russian federation, was released and pardoned in order to be sent to war with Ukraine.

This was reported by the online publication Siberia. Realii.

44-year-old Denis Gorin, who was recruited to a private military company (PMC) and later signed a contract with the russian Ministry of Defense, was pardoned by russian president vladimir putin. Gorin committed at least 4 murders and in 2 cases, as the court confirmed, he ate the remains of his victims. His neighbors claim he killed at least 13 people.

He was tried three times. He first received a term in 2003 for murder. In 2010, Denis Gorin returned to Aniva and in the same year killed the brother of another prisoner, with whom he was sitting in the remand prison. In 2011, Denis Gorin and his brother Yevgeny killed a man and hid his body on the banks of the Lutoga River, and in early 2012, they committed another murder.

It was possible to prove it only after 5 or more years. In 2018, the court sentenced Denis Gorin to 22 years of imprisonment in a special regime colony for the last 3 murders.

On October 24, 2023, Denis Gorin published a photo in khaki clothes on the Odnoklassniki social network. The photo shows St. George's ribbon and "Zacheburashim" patch.

By November, according to journalists' estimates, russian president vladimir putin pardoned at least 17 people previously convicted of murder. All of them took part in the war in Ukraine and returned from the front to freedom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian army has made prisoners the main source of replenishment for losses on the battlefield.