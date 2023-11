The army of the aggressor country of russia has now made prisoners the main source of replenishment for battlefield casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, talking about the conference call, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We heard intelligence information about some international events, as well as the plans of the enemy. At this stage, the russian army made prisoners the main source of replenishment for battlefield casualties," he said.

Speaking about the situation at the front, Zelenskyy also noted that with the difficult weather, the difficult defense of the Ukrainian army in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Donetsk, and Avdiyivka axes, and offensive actions in the south, continue.

The President noted the good results of the Black Sea "grain corridor", where the last few days were record-breaking in terms of the volume of transported cargo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, the russian invaders in the Tavria axis have increased the number of assaults by 30% over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the russian troops tried to storm near Klishchiyivka, east of Pivdenne, in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka, they did not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka in the Donetsk Region, but they did not succeed, in general, in the east of the country, the defenders repelled more than 40 enemy attacks.