The aggressor country of the russian federation could accumulate up to 900 long-range high-precision missiles on the eve of winter.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, TSN writes.

"If you count in the end, more than 100 missiles were used approximately every summer month. Already in the autumn months, those that have passed, there are no such intensive missile attacks. We see more Kh-59, Kh-31. But there is also Iskander-M, Iskander-K,” the spokesman said.

Referring to the data of the Ukrainian General Staff and the Air Force, Ihnat emphasized that in autumn, the russian federation uses several dozen missiles per month for strikes. The Defense Intelligence believes that the russian federation can produce 100 missiles every month.

"It is possible to make a certain mathematical conclusion that 870 or maybe even 900. That is the number of high-precision long-range, in addition to aviation missiles (Kh-59, Kh-31, Kh-35), as well as Oniks, S-300 missiles. We are talking only about long-range missiles," Yurii Ihnat emphasized.

We will remind you that the duration of air alerts due to the takeoff of russian MiG-31s will not be reduced, as there is not always information about the presence or absence of hypersonic Kinzhal missiles on board the aircraft.