The European Business Association (EBA) revealed which businesses were affected by the blocking of the border by Polish carriers.

The EBA informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"Among the companies of the European Business Association, which informed us about the negative impact of the strike on their operational activities, there are very different businesses. These are both retailers and enterprises of heavy industry, they are manufacturers, importers and exporters of household goods, hygiene products, medicines, veterinary drugs, agrochemicals products, etc. Of course, perishable goods are at significant risk, because after weeks of downtime, these products simply cannot be sold. In addition, we should not forget that the indirect impact of the strike will be felt by many more companies, for example, the insurance business," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the average daily losses of companies - members of the European Business Association due to the strike at the Polish border amount to UAH 1 million.

On November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.