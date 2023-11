Daily losses of EBA companies due to strike on Polish border amount to average of UAH 1 million

The average daily losses of member companies of the European Business Association (EBA) due to the strike at the Polish border amount to UAH 1 million.

This is stated in the message of the EBA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The European Business Association conducted an express survey among 55 member companies whose activities were affected by the strike at the Polish-Ukrainian checkpoints that began on November 6. According to the association's calculations, on average, one day of downtime costs one company losses of about UHA 1 million," the message says.

It is noted that the total estimated amount of losses since the start of the shutdown, caused to the surveyed companies, is at least UAH 305.88 million.

"At the same time, both importers and exporters suffer equally, because 49% of companies import products to Ukraine. At the same time, 25% of goods go to Poland, 15% to Germany, as well as to other Baltic countries, Western Europe, the USA, Canada, countries of Asia and Africa," the message reads.

According to the report, blocking traffic on the border by Polish carriers has already led to numerous negative consequences for businesses in Ukraine and their counterparts abroad.

Thus, the cost of transportation increases significantly, which affects the cost of products and the price competitiveness of companies.

There is a change in routes, and at the same time queues at the Slovak and Hungarian borders are increasing.

"The business is already reporting a shortage of transport, in particular due to the reluctance of carriers to take orders during the strike. The inability to fulfill obligations to Ukrainian and foreign customers will entail fines from buyers, cancellation of further orders and loss of customers. The inability to import the necessary raw materials or components creates risks for Ukrainian production. All this directly affects the access of the population in Ukraine to the necessary goods and the uninterrupted operation of enterprises. Two weeks of strike create significant difficulties for the already limited capabilities of Ukrainian logistics," the message reads.

It is noted that the business community of Ukraine once again calls on Polish business to engage in dialogue in order to unblock the Polish-Ukrainian border and resolve disputed issues in a constructive way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, Slovak carriers blocked the movement of trucks on the border with Ukraine through the Vyshnye Nemetske checkpoint.

On November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.