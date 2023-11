EBA not ruling out import deficit in case of prolonged blocking of Polish border

The European Business Association (EBA) is not ruling out a shortage of imports in the case of a prolonged blocking of the Polish border.

The EBA informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"According to our observations, there is currently no question of a shortage of goods, but this may change if the strike is prolonged. There is a risk of a delay in the delivery of imported goods, but it is difficult to say for sure in what volumes, which goods "got" in this queue and whether it will be felt by the consumer," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the average daily losses of companies - members of the European Business Association due to the strike at the Polish border amount to UAH 1 million.

On November 6, Polish carriers started a strike at the border with Ukraine in order to block the movement of Ukrainian freight transport.