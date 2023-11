Rada decides to raise salary of SACPO head to UAH 200,000, and ordinary SACPO prosecutors to UAH 100,000

The Verkhovna Rada intends to raise the salary of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to almost UAH 200,000, and that of ordinary prosecutors to UAH 100,000.

286 MPs voted for approval in the first reading of bill 10060 "On Amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure and Other Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Strengthening the Independence of the SACPO", against the minimum required of 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, the official salary of the head of the SACPO will amount to 75 subsistence minimums, which currently amounts to almost UAH 200,000.

The salary of the first deputy head of the SACPO will be more than UAH 150,000.

The head of the SACPO division will have a salary of more than UAH 110,000.

The SACPO prosecutor will have a salary of 40 subsistence minimums, which will amount to more than UAH 100,000.

In addition, the bill specifies that the total number of SACPO employees will be 15% of the number of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) employees.

Thus, after increasing the staff of the NACB to 1,000 people, the staff of the SACPO should be 150 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States offers Ukraine within 3 months to grant the SACPO special powers to extradite suspects.

The Verkhovna Rada intends to increase the number of the NACB staff by 300 people.