The USA offers Ukraine to give the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutors Office (SACPO) powers to extradite suspects until 2024.

This is stated in the list of priority reforms submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by the US Embassy, a copy of which Ukrainian News Agency has obtained.

The United States offers Ukraine to adopt a law on the reform of the SACPO within three months in accordance with the parameters of the structural guidelines of the IMF.

The legislation should contain provisions regarding: improving the selection procedures of the head of the SACPO and key officials to ensure the direct and significant participation of independent experts in the organization of the competition; strengthening the ability of the SACPO to regulate its organizational activities; establishment of mechanisms for discipline and accountability of the SACPO management (including performance evaluation and periodic external audit conducted by external experts with international experience).

The reform is proposed to be carried out by the end of December.

It is also proposed to amend the legislation to clarify the relationship between the head of the SACPO and the Prosecutor General, to strengthen the procedural independence of the SACPO in its cases, and to give the SACPO separate extradition and mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the SACPO Klymenko is in favor of giving the department the right to carry out extradition on its own without the participation of the Prosecutor General.

Ukraine did not fulfill its obligations to the IMF regarding the appointment of the head of the SACPO in the promised time.