The Ministry of Defense created an interdepartmental working group to coordinate the construction of fortifications.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An interdepartmental working group has been established under the Ministry of Defense, which will study problematic issues related to the construction of military engineering and fortification structures and respond to them in a timely manner. This body will work 24/7 according to the principle of "operational headquarters," the message says.

This temporary consultative and advisory body will coordinate the efforts of all military administration bodies, central and local executive authorities regarding the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities so that work in this direction is systematic.

The co-chairs of the interdepartmental working group will be Defense Minister Rustem Umierov and Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

The working group plans to implement a reform to define the areas of responsibility: on the first line of defense, the construction of fortifications is carried out by military units, on the second and third lines - by the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure through the involvement of private contracting organizations.

It is reported that a volunteer business community, which has expressed its readiness to promptly provide patronage assistance in the construction of fortifications in the most "hot" axes, has already been created under the working group. The community includes well-known Ukrainian companies from various fields: finance, IT, development, metallurgy, logistics, retail.

In order to implement new approaches, the government will be asked to approve a new effective model for the construction of fortifications, which will involve the resources of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure, regional military administrations, and private contractors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.2 billion to the Kharkiv and Chernihiv Regional Military Administrations to strengthen the defense lines of the northeastern regions of Ukraine.

In October 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 300 million for the construction of additional fortifications in the Kharkiv Region.