The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 1.2 billion to the Kharkiv and Chernihiv Regional Military Administrations to strengthen the defense lines of the northeastern regions of Ukraine. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The government has allocated over UAH 1.2 billion from the reserve fund of the state budget to strengthen the defense lines of the northeastern regions of Ukraine. At the request of the Kharkiv and Chernihiv Regions, we are channeling UAH 911.5 million for the Kharkiv Region and over UAH 363 million for the Chernihiv Region for the construction of military engineering and fortification facilities," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the customers and executors of these works are regional military administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 300 million for the construction of additional fortifications in the Kharkiv Region.