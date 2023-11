55 UN member states and the delegation of the European Union have signed the Ukraine-initiated Declaration commemorating the tragic 90th anniversary of the 1932-1933 Holodomor at the UN.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter (X).

Kuleba thanked every member state that "took this principled stance."

“It is important that the Holodomor is gaining increased attention at the UN, and the number of signatures has increased dramatically since the previous such document in 2018. Ukrainian diplomacy will continue to work to restore historical justice and honor the victims of the Holodomor,” he wrote.

Kuleba added that the horrors of the Holodomor should serve as a clear reminder to current and future generations of the need to prevent such atrocities and attempts to weaponize food, which are one of the key components of russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the American state of Wyoming recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and proclaimed November as a month of remembrance of this event.

On November 16, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada asked the parliaments of the world to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a crime of genocide of the Ukrainian people.