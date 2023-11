The American state of Wyoming has recognized the Holodomor [Great Famine in Ukraine] of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and declared November the month of commemoration of the event.

This follows from a statement by Oksana Markarova, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, Markarova thanked the governor of the state, Mark Gordon, for his solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in all states for an active campaign to honor the memory of the Holodomor victims by organizing educational events about this event.

The ambassador informed that the commemoration ceremony will take place in Washington on November 25 at the Holodomor Memorial. A total of 32 states recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

At the beginning of November 2023, three more states in the United States recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. In particular, those are Washington, Maryland, and Arizona.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, international human rights lawyers are preparing a dossier of war crimes committed by the aggressor state of Russia, which will be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the Russian Federation of intentionally causing famine in Ukraine.