Buk anti-aircraft missile complex and about 700 occupants. Tarnavskyi names losses of russian army in Tavria a

During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 675 soldiers and 22 units of equipment of the russian occupation army in the Tavria axis.

This was announced by the Commander of the Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) of the AFU Tavria, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to him, during the past day, 43 combat clashes took place in the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG. The occupiers launched 16 airstrikes and fired 762 artillery shells of various types.

As a result of hostilities, the occupiers lost 675 people killed and wounded.

The Ukrainian military destroyed 22 pieces of enemy equipment, including the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile complex. Another 37 pieces of equipment were damaged.

Tarnavskyi added that the Defense Forces are continuing the offensive operation in the Melitopol axis.

We will remind, according to the information in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, russian troops have been on the offensive in all axes that are in the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG.

At the same time, most of the occupiers' attacks were repelled near Avdiyivka and in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk Region.