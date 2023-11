The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis and maintain defense in the Avdiyivka area. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary on Friday, November 24.

In total, the russian troops launched two missile and 42 air strikes, carried out more than 53 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and populated areas.

During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place at the front. In the Kupyansk axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assaults in the area of Synkivka, where the Defense Forces repelled three attacks. The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman axis.

In the Bakhmut axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka, Donetsk Region. Here, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks. Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrench themselves on the achieved boundaries.

In the Avdiyivka axis, russian troops, with the support of aviation, do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy east of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka and Pervomayske of the Donetsk Region, where the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks, were unsuccessful.

In the Maryinka axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in Maryinka, Heorhiyivka, and Novomykhaylivka districts of the Donetsk Region. In the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults southwest of Staromayorske, Donetsk Region. In the Zaporizhzhia axis, the enemy conducted assaults west of Verbove of the Zaporizhzhia Region, without success.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis, inflict losses on russian troops in manpower and equipment, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson axis, Ukrainian defenders will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct a counter-battery fight, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the russians.

The units of the missile forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, an ammunition depot, an anti-aircraft defense system and four enemy artillery systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of November 23, the losses of russian troops and their mercenaries in Ukraine amount to about 321,800. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated at least 1,130 russian invaders.