AFU destroy 1,130 occupiers, 20 tanks and 33 artillery systems. General Staff reports losses of russians per

As of the morning of November 23, the losses of russian troops and their mercenaries in Ukraine amount to about 321,800. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated at least 1,130 russian occupiers.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Other losses of occupiers since February 24, 2022:

tanks ‒ 5,466 (+ 20) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 10,224 (+ 36) units,

artillery systems - 7,802 (+ 33) units,

MLRS - 902 (+ 3) units,

anti-aircraft warfare systems ‒ 591 (+ 2) units,

aircraft - 323 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+ 0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5,799 (+ 15),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,564 (+ 0),

warships and boats ‒ 22 (+ 0) units,

submarines - 1 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tanks - 10,198 (+ 39) units,

special equipment ‒ 1,107 (+ 2)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have already exceeded 320,000 occupiers. In the last 24 hours alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 850 invaders.