A monetary reward in the amount of over UAH 13 million has actually already been paid to the so-called "National Anti-Corruption Bureau [NACB] agent" Yevhen Shevchenko, a corruption whistleblower in the case of ex-minister Mykola Zlochevskyi.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"Actually, he has already received his reward," the interlocutor said.

According to him, the reward amounted to UAH 13 million.

It was paid out of the state budget in accordance with the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, "NACB agent" Shevchenko was upset that he would receive USD 150,000 less in reward as a corruption whistleblower.

He himself complained that he would not receive a reward of USD 500,000, but only USD 350,000 for exposing corruption in the case of Mykola Zlochevskyi.

For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to pay a reward of more than UAH 13 million to a whistleblower. The reward will be paid for exposing corruption in the case of giving a bribe to the leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and NACB for closing the case against ex-minister Mykola Zlochevskyi.